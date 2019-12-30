HALIFAX -- On Monday, the New Brunswick Department of Health announced an air quality advisory in place for the Minto-Chipman area was lifted following a tire fire at the TRACC recycling facility, which lasted for over a week.

“Due to the fact the fire has been covered with sand, and there are no signs of smoke, the air quality advisory has been lifted,” says New Brunswick’s deputy chief medical officer of health, Dr. Cristin Muecke.

The air quality advisory was issued on December 21 due to smoke from the tire fire located at the Minto industrial park. However, air quality sampling, while the fire was still burning, did not show concerning results.

Meanwhile, Public Health officials continue to work with the Department of Environment and Local Government and other officials to monitor the situation in Minto. However, air quality testing is ongoing and will continue as needed.

A water advisory, warning users and residents using the industrial park water system not to consume water from the system, remains in place.

The water advisory includes residents of the W.G. Bishop Nursing Home and staff and users of the Queens North Community Health Centre.

“This particular advisory will remain in place until further assessments, and testing of the industrial park water system show that the water is safe to drink,” says Muecke.