Airline industry optimistic about spring travel season

In years past, airports would be crowded with travellers flocking south in February. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has grounded those plans for many.

According to Tiffany Chase, a spokesperson for the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, passenger numbers are down.

“We are hopeful now that we're coming out of this wave, and seeing some of the restrictions being lifted again, that more people will start to travel,” said Chase.

With the pandemic situation improving across the country, Ottawa announced Tuesday that beginning Feb. 28 vaccinated travellers will no longer need a molecular COVID-19 test to enter the country.

“We're hopeful that the measures that are being announced today will be reduced, and that will make it a lot easier for people to understand what the requirements are and allow them to connect with family, friends, and clients across the country and around the world,” said Chase.

Bernard Leblanc, president and CEO of the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport, said he is hoping passenger numbers will increase in the months ahead.

“2021 was very close to 2020 in terms of total passenger traffic. So, we just saw a slight increase of a few thousand passengers. No real big change,” said Leblanc.

Swoop Airlines has added four flights a week to Hamilton, Ont, and twice weekly to Edmonton, Alta, from Moncton, N.B.

“We're seeing an aggressive launch of new routes across Canada. So there's an expectation there will be a lot more domestic travelling coming soon,” said Leblanc.

In Sydney, N.S., business has been slow at the airport since the peak Christmas period. But, CEO Mike MacKinnonn, said there's cautious optimism heading into the spring, with increased capacity starting in May.

“We certainly expect to have a much better summer than 2020 and even better than 2021,” he said.