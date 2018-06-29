

CTV Atlantic





When Nova Scotia musician Dave Carroll’s guitar was damaged after a flight, he responded the best way he knew how; by writing a song.

“You broke it, you should fix it. You’re liable just admit it,” So goes the chorus of Carroll’s viral hit ‘United Breaks Guitars’.

Since being posted in 2008, the song’s video has been viewed on YouTube more than 18 million times, proving to Carroll that he isn’t alone in his frustration of turbulent air travel experiences.

“I think airlines are understanding that the power of social media can really affect your profitability, but also your reputation,” explains Carroll.

If you’ve ever experienced lost your luggage, faced long delays or even been bumped from your flight, there’s a group that wants to hear about it along with any solutions you think could have made the travel experience better.

The Canadian Transportation Agency are holding cross-country sessions, allowing passengers to have their say as the Agency develops new regulations. On Friday, an in-person hearing was held at a Halifax hotel.

“The things that comes up everywhere is the importance of communication. Canadians are telling us they want to make sure those regulations set out a good set of minimum standards of treatment of compensation,” says Scott Streiner, Chair and CEO of the Canadian Transportation Agency.

The in-person and call in sessions form part of the comprehensive consultation process that the CTA launched in May of 2018, just days after amendments to the Canada Transportation Act gave the CTA the authority to make Air Passenger Protection Regulations.

Woodrow French has been advocating for airline changes for consumers since 2006, and says it’s time Canada follows the leads of the U.S.A and Europe, to make sure Canadian travelers are protected.

“Finally we’re going to get what Canadians deserve; an airline passenger bill of rights,” says French.

“What they’re doing is important,” adds Dave Carroll. “It’s frustrating and affects business trips, and it’s essential they do this.”

The consultation process has started strong. They have already held hearings in seven different Canadian cities, and their website has been visited by more than 4500 Canadians.

“It’s important passengers know that regulations exist and where to turn for assistance if there’s an issue they can’t resolve with the airline,” adds Streiner.

The CTA will also be present at airports across the country this summer, surveying travelers and asking them for feedback.

The cross-Canada public hearings will wrap up July 4 in Ottawa, but Canadians can still have their say until August 28 by visiting airpassengerprotection.ca.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Marie Adset