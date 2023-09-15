Albert County Exhibition in New Brunswick marks its 110th year

Marking a major milestone, the Albert County Exhibition is back this weekend for its 110th anniversary year.

“The fair’s all about everyone coming back together, every year,” said president, Terry Steeves.

It’s a beloved annual tradition that spans generations.

“When you give a youngster, you know seven or eight-years-old, a ribbon and he thinks he just won the Stanley Cup, it’s a pretty heartfelt feeling,” said Steeves.

“So that’s the reason I guess, for the people, for the community.”

While many events are being cancelled or postponed in light for this weekend’s weather forecast, the Albert County Exhibition is moving ahead rain or shine.

At this point only the parade on Saturday has been cancelled due to safety concerns on the road and the jumping castles were set up on Friday night to try and take advantage before the rain.

“We looked at the weather, yes, it’s going to be tough tomorrow for sure, but the dining hall is still running as scheduled,” he said.

“The hot turkey supper, the roast beef supper will be available, canteens open, the exhibit hall is open and everything inside the ring will go on as scheduled.”

The four day event is filled with everything agriculture including family events, contests and animals.

A head-on view with a cow at the Albert County Exhibition. (CTV/Alana Pickrell) Robin Stuart has participated in the fair for as long as she can remember and says her family has been involved since long before that.

“There’s a lot of families that have that same connection that is a generational thing and it’s just what you do and it really is a community event to get this fair going,” said Stuart.

“So many people come together.”

Stuart owns Robin’s Nest Hobby Farm and says following COVID-19 she was asked to bring some of her personal animals to help fill one of the barns during the exhibition.

“The fair is very special to me and my family and I did not want to see an empty barn, so I brought down all of my critters,” she said.

“The children will come in and learn a whole bunch of new things and they get to meet new animals that maybe they haven’t seen before, and then the seniors I find a lot of it is like reminiscing like maybe they had that animal or that experience when they were younger.”

Each pen had an informational sheet and she says she tries to engage visitors as much as she can.

This year she had everything from Levi, a donkey who is a staple each year, to a baby miniature pony, bunnies and chickens.

Throughout the weekend there is also heavy and light horse shows, an event that has been apart of the exhibition forever.

A horse competition taking place at the Albert County Exhibition. (CTV/Alana Pickrell)“We have some great horses here. Really, some really good teams that put on a great show. We had them out yesterday in the light and heavy classes and they did really well,” said vice-president, Fabian MacLeod.

He says that this is the first year after COVID-19 that they’ve seen heavy horse numbers really start to increase again.

“I think if it hadn’t of been for the storm we probably would have had another four to six at least more and as far as the light horses go we actually overbooked, so we were pretty excited about that as well,” he said.

Adding, “I started showing horses here and in other communities like Petiticodiac and Moncton and the fair in Moncton and so on when I was five-years-old and I’ve been doing it ever since, and really that’s why us as directors do that because we want to make sure it’s there for our kids and their kids.”

The exhibition has a full schedule planed up until Sunday evening with the last event of the weekend a horse pull that starts at 2 p.m.

