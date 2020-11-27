HALIFAX -- A 58-year-old Alberta man has been arrested for child pornography charges in Brickton, N.S.

The RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit says between August and November 2020, investigators were able to download a significant amount of child pornography from an individual sharing more than 10,000 suspected images and videos.

On Nov. 25 the RCMP searched a residence in Brickton where a 58-year-old Alberta man was arrested without incident.

Dwain Robert MacDonald has been charged with possession of child pornography and transmission of child pornography.

He has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal Provincial Court on Jan. 4.

The investigation is ongoing.