Alberta man with ties to N.S. facing additional sexual assault charges following investigation: RCMP

The RCMP has laid additional charges against an Alberta man, who previously lived in Nova Scotia between 2008 and 2011, as the result of a 10-month sexual assault investigation.

Christopher Brian Godfrey, 44, of Bonnyville, Alta., was arrested on Jan. 13 after police executed a search warrant. He was charged with:

sexual assault

fraud over $5,000

extortion

On Jan. 26, Godfrey appeared at provincial court where he was released with additional conditions following a judicial hearing.

In a news release on Monday, the RCMP says additional charges have been laid resulting from investigations of allegations by additional victims.

Godfrey has been further charged with:

fraud

extortion

two counts of criminal harassment

Cpl. Shawn Morgan, a spokesperson for the RCMP in eastern Alberta, says Godfrey is expected in court Tuesday.

Investigators allege Godfrey used various aliases online, including "Lucas Kennedy" and "Lucas Jacknife," to allegedly gain access to victims and commit sexual offences.

Due to a publication ban, the RCMP says no additional information can be released.

The charges are related to alleged crimes in Alberta, not in Nova Scotia.

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia RCMP says there could be alleged victims in the province, and they are encouraging those people to come forward.

“Police want victims to know that they can contact them and discuss an incident before making a decision to further participate in the investigation and court process,” said the RCMP in a news release.

Anyone who feels they may have been victimized by Godfrey can reach out to the RCMP at 1-800-803-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from The Canadian Press.