Alcohol, cannabis sales up in Nova Scotia

Alcohol and cannabis sales in Nova Scotia were up for the first quarter of the financial year.

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) said from April 1 to June 30, total sales increased by 1.5 per cent to $222.5 million compared with the same time period last year.

"Despite a slight increase in sales, we continue to see the trend of volume decline in beverage alcohol, while the volume of cannabis sold increases," said NSLC president and CEO Greg Hughes in a news release.

Cannabis sales as a whole increased 7.3 per cent to $31.2 million. However, local cannabis product sales were down 1.4 per cent.

NSLC said beverage alcohol sales increased 0.7 per cent to $191.3 million. Locally produced, ready-to-drink products led that category with an increase of 11.2 per cent for a total of $9.8 million.

Local craft beer sales were up, while Nova Scotia wine and spirits sales were down in the first quarter.

During this quarter, NSLC also opened its 50th cannabis store, which is located in Shelburne.

