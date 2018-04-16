Featured
Alcohol likely factor in crash that left car submerged in N.B. river: RCMP
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 3:34PM ADT
The RCMP believe alcohol is a factor in a collision that left a car submerged in a river in New Brunswick.
Police responded to the single-vehicle collision on Bell Settlement Road in Red Bridge, N.B. shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say a car left the road and plunged into the Meduxnekeag River. It was completely submerged when officers arrived on scene.
Two women managed to escape the vehicle without injury.
A 20-year-old woman from Woodstock, N.B. was arrested at the scene. She was released pending a future court appearance.
Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.