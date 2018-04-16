

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP believe alcohol is a factor in a collision that left a car submerged in a river in New Brunswick.

Police responded to the single-vehicle collision on Bell Settlement Road in Red Bridge, N.B. shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say a car left the road and plunged into the Meduxnekeag River. It was completely submerged when officers arrived on scene.

Two women managed to escape the vehicle without injury.

A 20-year-old woman from Woodstock, N.B. was arrested at the scene. She was released pending a future court appearance.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.