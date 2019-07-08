

CTV Atlantic





A 25-year-old man has died after an ATV crash near Grand Falls, N.B., on Sunday.

Saint-Leonard RCMP say a side-by-side off-road vehicle crashed just after 2 a.m. in a wooded area off Route 130.

“It's believed the driver tried to navigate a turn and the vehicle rolled on its side, ejecting the driver,” police said in a news release. “Two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash were not injured.”

The 25-year-old driver was taken to Moncton City hospital with serious injuries, but died on Monday morning.

“The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing, however police believe alcohol and speed may have been contributing factors to the crash,” police said.