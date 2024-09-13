Alcohol, speed 'significant factors' in Fredericton crash that left 3 dead in May

The Fredericton Police Force says speed and alcohol were “significant factors” in a fatal collision that killed three people, including two teenagers, in May.

In the early morning hours of May 5, two males, aged 22 and 17, and a female, aged 14, died after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a curb along Douglas Avenue in Fredericton.

The vehicle then hit a tree, went airborne and landed on another parked vehicle – where four occupants were getting ready to leave. Those four people sustained minor injuries.

Two other passengers – a 15-year-old male and 14-year-old female – were also injured.

An update from Fredericton police Friday says the vehicle’s speed was determined to be between 138 km/h and 174 km/h.

Police say none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. They add the two who were not killed are “doing well.”

Police say the investigation continues and they are still working on trying to identify who was driving the vehicle.

Currently, no charges have been laid.

