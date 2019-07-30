

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Patients and staff are back inside a Halifax mental health hospital after the facility was evacuated earlier Tuesday.

Rachel Boehm, director of mental health for the central zone of the Nova Scotia Health Authority, says the Mount Hope building of the Nova Scotia Hospital was evacuated due to a bomb threat at 3:40 p.m.

She says police investigated the threat and have determined the site is safe.

By 5:45 p.m. patients and staff had returned to the building, which is in the suburb of Dartmouth.

Boehm says the evacuation went smoothly and there were no injuries.