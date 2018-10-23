

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- The new Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature says he will demand proper conduct and respect during the current session of the house.

"The citizens of New Brunswick want us to work together to make New Brunswick a better place for them. That starts here, with proper decorum and conduct," Liberal MLA Daniel Guitard said Tuesday after he was led into the legislative chamber.

"As your Speaker, I will require your respect for all the rules of this house. I will insist on proper decorum, dignity and respect in this chamber. The office of the Speaker demands fairness and firmness."

The Restigouche-Chaleur MLA was the only person to offer for the job.

The other parties refused to put forward a member for the role because of the tight numbers in the minority legislature.

The Liberals are trying to cling to power after winning just 21 seats -- one less than the Tories -- while the Greens and People's Alliance each won three seats.

The Liberals planned to present a throne speech later Tuesday that Premier Brian Gallant says incorporates many of the opposition parties' campaign pledges, but they need 25 votes to get it passed, and the Tories have already said they'll vote against it.

Because of debate and other formalities, a vote on the throne speech is not expected before Nov. 2.

Higgs says he will try to introduce other confidence motions before that date in a bid to oust the government, but expects the efforts will be ruled out of order.