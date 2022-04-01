All four Atlantic provinces increase minimum wage Friday

The minimum wage increased in all four Atlantic provinces on Friday.

In New Brunswick, the minimum wage went up by $1 to $12.75 per hour.

The province says it will increase the minimum wage by another $1 in October, bringing it to $13.75.

October’s boost will translate to an increase of 17 per cent -- New Brunswick's most significant jump since 1980.

Before Friday, New Brunswick had the lowest minimum wage in the country, and a rate significantly lower than those in the other Atlantic provinces.

Come October, New Brunswick is expected to have the top rate in Atlantic Canada.

In Nova Scotia, rates increased by 40 cents on Friday, to $13.35 per hour.

Earlier this year, the Nova Scotia government committed to boosting minimum wage to $15 by 2024.

The province will see additional increases on Oct. 1, April 1, 2023, Oct. 1, 2023 and again on April 1, 2024, when the minimum wage is expected to reach $15.

Minimum-wage earners on Prince Edward Island will also see a bump Friday, after rates went up by 70 cents to $13.70 per hour.

The jump marks the biggest year-over-year pay bump since at least 2017 on P.E.I.

P.E.I. currently has the highest minimum wage in Atlantic Canada.

Rates have also increased in Newfoundland and Labrador. Minimum-wage earners in the province will now be making $13.20 per hour after a 45-cent increase.