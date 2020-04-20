HALIFAX -- Nova Scotians anxiously watched and waited for hours late Saturday evening and into Sunday morning as police tracked down a man believed to be responsible for murdering at least 18 people in the province.

The situation started to unfold in the small community of Portapique, N.S. Saturday evening, when the RCMP responded to a firearms call at a home.

When officers arrived, they found several victims inside and outside of the home. They quickly contained the area and started searching for the suspect, who had fled the scene. The search for the suspect led to several sites in the community, including structures that were on fire.

Police blocked off several roads in the Portapique area and urged residents to remain in their homes with their doors locked.

The investigation led police across the province as they tracked the suspect through several communities for roughly 12 hours. Gabriel Wortman was eventually located outside an Irving gas station in Enfield, N.S., where he was killed late Sunday morning.

Here is how the day unfolded from the perspectives of Nova Scotians who witnessed the devastating events.

Massive police presence in Portapique

One Portapique man, who doesn’t want to be named, said he heard fire trucks overnight and left his house to investigate. He said he saw “a lot of smoke” and noticed that the sky had turned an “orange-red hue.”

“When we went out we thought it was just a fire and when we went out to see what happened, the cops stopped us,” said the man.

Resident Dave Brown says residents were stunned to find such a massive police presence in Portapique -- a strange sight for the small community.

“The police were everywhere, on every interchange and road around here, up past my place and flat out, helicopters in the air,” recalled Brown.

As the news spread, he started taping broken paper hearts on poles around his community.

“Everybody I’ve spoken to is in shock,” said Brown. “Someone here had to start something and let people know that we do care.”

Shots fired in Shubenacadie

The search for the suspect led police through several Nova Scotia communities, including Shubenacadie, where there were several burned-out vehicles, which appeared to be police cruisers, along the highway.

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing between seven and 10 gunshots fired.

“I hear the shots and I look out and … there’s a guy running back and forth up beside the, what looks to be a police vehicle,” recalled one witness, who didn't want to be named.

“Then after a short bit, I saw fire.”

Suspect killed in Enfield

The search for the suspect eventually ended in Enfield, where he was killed outside an Irving gas station. A number of people who were in the area reported seeing a heavy police presence and hearing multiple shots fired.

Tom Nurani, a truck driver from Ontario, had stopped at the gas station and Big Stop restaurant for a hot shower and breakfast when he heard an employee shouting.

“She goes, ‘Oh My God, lock the doors! He’s here!’ and I peek out of the window and I saw some RCMP vehicles and there was four or five uniforms with guns.”

Jana Young, who lives in the area, also heard the gunshots. She grabbed her nine-year-old son and they hid in the bathroom of their home.

“I don’t even know, if you stop to think, it’s just panic,” said Young.

“What do I do next? How do I keep my family safe? Where do we go? What do we do? And the first thought is, get somewhere low and quiet and somewhere that’s away from the window.”

Glen Hines was driving past the Irving when he saw the Emergency Response Team pull up beside the gas pumps.

“All I could hear was gunshots and my wife, I thought I was going to call 911, because she was going into panic, it scared her so bad,” said Hines.

“It was just something that I would never, ever expect to happen here. This close to home. It’s scary, very scary situation.”

Lisa Gilby, who lives near the gas station, said she is relieved the Big Stop restaurant is closed to the public right now, noting that more people could have been killed had it been open.

“That Big Stop is always full of seniors in the morning for breakfast … that place is full everyday,” said Gilby. “So, being a Sunday, he could have done a lot of damage. So, I’m glad that the restaurant was closed.”

Gilby says the incident has left her feeling shocked, scared and anxious.

“I grew up here, we never had anything like this happen out here,” she said.

“It touches you right here, you know what I mean. It’s scary.”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Natasha Pace and Nick Moore