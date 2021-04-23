HALIFAX -- In response to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia, the Chief Judge of the Provincial and Family Courts is temporarily suspending all in-person court appearances in HRM.

The suspension is scheduled start on Monday, April 26 and end on May 21. It applies to Provincial Courts in Halifax and Dartmouth only. Court sessions in all other areas of Nova Scotia are allowed to proceed as scheduled.

The suspension is expected to be re-evaluated at the end of the four weeks.

"Our Bench has been in touch with public health officials about the developments in the Halifax region this week," said Chief Judge Pamela Williams, in a media release sent out Friday.

"We agree this step is a necessary precaution to ensure the safety of everyone working in or appearing before these Courts. We appreciate this is a difficult and stressful situation, but with patience and cooperation, we will get through it together," Williams added.

In-person court appearances scheduled between April 26 and May 21 will be adjourned and rescheduled. Court staff will be in touch with counsel handling cases during that period with more information.

For people scheduled to represent themselves in court during the suspension period, the court will adjourn the matter without the need to show up in person.

A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia courts said court staff will be in touch with self-represented people to provide a new date for an in-person hearing.

They added that those without a lawyer are encouraged to seek legal assistance: online through the Legal Aid adjournment request form, or by calling 902-420-7800.