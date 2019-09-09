

CTV Atlantic





All public schools in Nova Scotia will remain closed Tuesday as cleanup efforts continue after post-tropical storm Dorian blew through the region.

Schools were also closed Monday due to widespread power outages and post-storm cleanup.

The government says the Emergency Management Office recommended the closure.

Schools in le Conseil scolaire acadien provincial will also remain closed Tuesday. A further update is expected Tuesday.

Sandy Lake Academy in Bedford will remain closed on Tuesday.

The University of King's College, Dalhousie University, Saint Mary's University, Mount St. Vincent University, and NSCAD in Halifax have all announced they will reopen.

Armbrae Academy in Halifax will also reopen on Tuesday.

The Nova Scotia Community College announced it will reopen all campuses, except for the Annapolis Valley Campus.

On Prince Edward Island, Mt. Stewart Consolidated, Belfast Consolidated and Ellerslie Elementary will all remain closed Tuesday. All other P.E.I. schools are open.