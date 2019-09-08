

CTV Atlantic





All public schools in Nova Scotia will be closed on Monday after a powerful storm swept through the region, causing widespread power outages and damage.

The provincial government says officials are continuing to assess all schools and ensure that buildings and properties are safe before students and staff return.

As a result, the Emergency Management Office has recommended that schools remain closed as the cleanup continues after Hurricane Dorian.

All schools in le Conseil scolaire acadien provincial will also be closed Monday.

An update on school openings will be issued on Monday.