All Nova Scotia public schools to remain closed Tuesday
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 5:10PM ADT
All public schools in Nova Scotia will remain closed Tuesday as cleanup efforts continue after post-tropical storm Dorian blew through the region.
Schools were also closed Monday due to widespread power outages and post-storm cleanup.
The government says the Emergency Management Office recommended the closure.
Schools in le Conseil scolaire acadien provincial will also remain closed Tuesday.
A further update is expected Tuesday.