'All these parents are scrambling': Sudden closure of Dartmouth daycare leaves some parents in the lurch
The sudden closure of a Halifax-area child-care program has left some parents in the lurch.
Susanne Collet received an email in November informing her about the closure of the before-and-after school program her child attends.
“I looked to my husband and couldn’t believe it. We didn’t really know what to think, what to say or what to do. Panic had come over me,” she said.
Parents were informed the program would be closing its doors on Dec. 22.
The email explained the program was ending largely because of financial problems.
However, on Tuesday, parents learned Connexions was actually closing Friday.
Collet said she looked into other programs to enroll her son in for December.
She also asked Connexions for her December deposit back but says no one responded.
“I was very angry because this was something no one was expecting. They just dropped this big bomb on everybody and all these parents are scrambling a month before Christmas.”
Bonnie Minard says the phone has not stopped ringing at Portland Daycare Centre since Connexions announced it would close.
In their most recent email, the daycare said it has reached insolvency, and any remaining funds will be used to pay current staff.
The program was operating at a Party on People venue on Portland Street in Cole Harbour.
Collet said a bailiff’s notice was posted on the front door, saying $255,973 is owed in rent. She added she had no reason to believe that Connexions was experiencing any financial trouble.
“It just makes you wonder where the money was going,” said Collet.
SEARCHING FOR CHILD CARE
Bonnie Minard is the Executive Director of Portland Daycare Centre in Dartmouth. She says the phone has not stopped ringing at her centre since parents learned Connexions was closing.
“They have called literally everywhere. We only go to five, we don’t do before and after school, but they’ve called asking ‘Do you know of any daycares that can take us?’” said Minard.
Minard said finding child care in the province is already difficult so when centres or programs close, it leaves limited options for parents.
“I was really sad for parents and concerned.”
CTV News reached out to the province asking whether or not there was any support provided to keep the program running. The departments CTV reached out to would only say Connexions had not been funded for any grants and wasn't a licensed child care centre.
CTV News also reached out to the owner, but did not receive a response.
Collet said she was able to find a program for her son. However, other parents CTV spoke with said they are not sure what they will do in the new year.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
