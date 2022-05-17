Allegation of racism at Moncton hockey tournament under investigation

A hockey organization in Moncton, N.B., is investigating after an allegation of racism was reported to have occurred during a tournament in the city over the weekend.

The alleged incident involved an under-13 team outside the venue on Saturday, said the Atlantic Hockey Group in a statement to CTV News.

The team’s activities have been suspended for the final few weeks of the spring season, pending the completion of a full review.

The Atlantic Hockey Group says it does not condone racism or discrimination in any of its programs.

A spokesperson from the Moncton-based organization would not comment further on the nature of the allegation.