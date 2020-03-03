HOPEWELL, N.S. -- RCMP in Pictou County is looking for four suspects after an alleged home invasion in Hopewell, N.S. on Thursday.

Crews were called to a home on Stellarton Trafalgar Road just before 4 a.m.

When police arrived they learned the homeowner heard someone entering the house through the back door. When he went to check, the suspects sprayed him with a sensory irritant.

The homeowner did manage to exit the home, and witnessed four suspects fleeing to a waiting vehicle. All suspects were wearing masks.

Officers believe the four suspects did make it into the home giving them time to steal car keys, garage door openers, and a Ruger .22 calibre rifle. The rifle is pink and black camouflage, and has a Burris scope installed.

Police are reminding residents to lock their doors, and use home security alarms.

Anyone with information on the suspects, or the fleeing vehicle is asked to contact RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing.