Alleged impaired driver arrested after hitting police car, leading to chase: N.B. RCMP

A 23-year-old man is due in court after allegedly hitting a police car with his vehicle and leading the officer on a chase in St. Stephen, N.B.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, an RCMP officer saw a vehicle driving close behind him at a high speed on King Street.

According to a news release from the RCMP, the driver struck the RCMP car with his vehicle, passed it on the right and then hit a curb and a power pole – narrowly missing a person on the sidewalk.

Police say the vehicle didn’t stop and the officer activated his car’s emergency lights and tried to stop the vehicle before it pulled over a kilometre down the road.

The car’s driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

No one was injured.

Once back at the station, police say the driver blew twice the legal alcohol limit on a breathalyzer test.

The man was released and is due in Saint John provincial court on Feb. 8, 2023.

His vehicle was impounded at his expense and he faces a 90-day driving suspension.