

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing a slew of charges, including impaired driving, after he allegedly struck a fence and fled from police in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police say patrol officers spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Alexandra Street before 9 p.m. Monday.

Police say the officers activated their emergency lights, but the driver failed to stop and instead continued through stop signs on Kent Street, George Street, Rotary Drive, Tain and Shandwick streets, back onto George Street and eventually ended up on Bristol Drive, where he allegedly struck a fence before fleeing the scene.

The officers quickly located the driver and arrested him.

The 40-year-old man is facing charges of impaired driving, driving while disqualified, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, breach of probation, and mischief. He is due to appear Tuesday in Sydney provincial court.