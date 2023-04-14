Alleged victim of assault in N.S. baby eel dispute faces charge for uttering threat

HUBBARDS, N.S. -

A man who police say was assaulted with a pipe is now facing a charge for uttering threats during an argument that occurred just before the alleged attack.

The RCMP say the 41-year-old man was involved in a dispute over valuable baby eels, referred to as elvers, with a woman and a youth at 1 a.m. on Thursday.

He was arrested and released late Thursday night, with a court date set for June 8.

Police have already laid charges against two men who were part of a group of seven who arrived after the initial dispute.

Investigators say one man in that group assaulted the 41-year-old man with a pipe, and a second man brandished a knife and a stun gun.

The two assailants were arrested during a road stop near the scene, and a stun gun and two shotguns were seized.

A 45-year-old man is facing charges of careless use of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, assault and assault with a weapon, while a 48-year-old man is facing charges of careless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose.

The two men are to appear in Halifax provincial court on June 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2023.