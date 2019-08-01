

Maritime hockey fans have something to cheer about Thursday, as the Stanley Cup is on display in Fredericton.

Fredericton native Jake Allen -- a St. Louis Blues goaltender -- is being celebrated with a public event at Officer's Square.

"It's a dream come true to win it, but to be able to bring it back to your hometown, your home province is – especially a province that doesn't get to see this a whole lot – is pretty special for me," Allen said. "I'm looking forward to sharing it with everyone."

Allen was with the Blues during their improbable run to Stanley Cup glory this spring.

It happened during his sixth season with St. Louis.

The 28-year-old Allen played in 46 games for the Blues in the regular season and one game in the playoffs.

Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien declared Thursday Jake Allen Day and the city also presented him with a homemade canoe, painted white and emblazoned with the Blues logo.

There was a delay in starting the festivities and rain fell on Fredericton while hundreds of fans waited to see the Cup.

Allen said some maintenance issues with Air Canada led to the delay in him receiving the trophy for his alotted 12 hours.

He planned a private function with family and friends later in the day.