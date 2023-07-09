Alma, N.B., residents and business owners asked to conserve water ‘as much as possible’

The community of Alma, N.B., continues to be under a boil water advisory.

Sunday was the fifth day and the mayor of Fundy Albert told CTV News on Friday the advisory will be in place for at least another week.

Mayor Robert Rochon said the municipality continues to monitor the water situation in Alma.

“Water consumption in Alma continues to outstrip supply, as water levels in the reservoir this morning are lower than anticipated,” Rochon said in an email to CTV News on Sunday.

Rochon said a second well, which has a much lower output than the primary well, has been activated.

“This may help the situation somewhat but is not expected to resolve the situation long-term,” said Rochon. “We continue to monitor the situation and ask residents and businesses to conserve water as much as possible.”

A post on the Village of Fundy Albert’s Facebook page on Saturday said residents will begin to notice a change in the water pressure until the reservoir can be replenished.

Boil water advisories are nothing new to residents in the community.

An influx of tourists to Alma and nearby Fundy National Park every summer causes a strain on the system which was built years ago for a village of a few hundred.