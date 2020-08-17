HALIFAX -- An Amber Alert has been issued as police investigate the possible abduction of a girl in Summerside, P.E.I.

The Summerside Police Service received a call just before noon Monday from a witness who reported that they had seen a girl yelling from the window of a car that she had been kidnapped.

The vehicle was travelling east on Walker Avenue from Granville Street toward MacEwan Road at the time.

The girl is believed to be about 12 years old. Police describe her as dark-skinned with dark hair.

The vehicle is a black sports car with silver trim and a spoiler on the back.

The driver is described as an adult male with tanned or dark skin and balding with short hair. He was wearing sunglasses or glasses and a beige shirt.

Prince Edward Island residents received an Amber Alert from the provincial Emergency Measures Organization after 1 p.m. AT.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Summerside Police Services at 902-432-1201.