Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old in P.E.I.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing nine-year-old child in eastern Prince Edward Island.

The RCMP says Jazlyn Blaisdell was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in Eglington, P.E.I.

Blaisdell is described as four-foot eight, 120 pounds, with long brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a green tank top and green camo shorts.

Police say Blaisdell is autistic.

They were last seen with their mother, who has since been found.

Police believe Blaisdell is still with a suspect named Andrew Blaisdell, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Blaisdel and Perry are believed to be in a blue Mitsubishi RVR with P.E.I. license plate B150V.

Andrew Blaisdell is pictured. (RCMP)

Police say to call 911 immediately if they are found.