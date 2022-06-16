American conservationist promoting diversity through shark sciences

As the ocean warms during the summer months, whales, sharks, turtles and other marine life are coming north to Maritime waters.

Over the past several years, sightings of great whites and other large sharks have been more common along the U.S. eastern seaboard and into the Maritimes.

But marine biologist Carlee Jackson says shark populations are declining, in part due to climate change. Efforts are being made in Florida by scientists and advocates who are trying to help them bounce back.

“It’s just really important for us to figure out when these animals are making their migrations, because some of their migration timing is thrown off. We monitor this through a lot of drone footage of some populations of sharks that migrate in large groups. We do shark tagging studies – that helps us monitor the populations of sharks within our waters.”

Scientists are also seeing migration happen sooner, especially with the blacktip species of sharks.

“They do this giant migration up the coast of Florida during the winter months, and I believe during the spring, and they are starting to see that these migrations are starting to happen a lot earlier than they use to,” says Jackson.

While Jackson’s passion is the ocean, she grew up far from it – in Detroit, Michigan – a place she admits is not known for its marine biology.

She says it all began after she picked up a book about sharks as a six year old, and knew she had to read it.

“I begged my mom to buy it. I read the book and immediately became obsessed with sharks and the ocean. They were just really cool animals and I learned about how misunderstood they were and I really felt like I could relate to that and just really wanted to be a shark scientist.”

Last month, Jackson also became an author with the release of the children’s book “Sharks (A Day in the Life).”

She says the book is a full-circle moment for her.

“Going back to creating something that made me fall in love with sharks, now I’m able to publish this book to hopefully get the next generation of kids excited for sharks. And hopefully the next generation of shark scientists.”

Jackson is also co-founder and director of communications for Minorities in Shark Sciences, an organization that promotes diversity and inclusivity in shark sciences.

She often speaks about being one of the few Black woman in her field of study.

“I came up in this field being the only one that looked like me in my classes and some of the different programs I was in. I finally met three other Black women at the very end of my graduate career, that was about two years ago. I was going my entire life thinking I was the only one, and pretty much being the only one in the space that I was in. When we found each other, we all related to feeling isolated and wanted to create something that made sure no one else felt the same way that we did.”

According to Jackson, marine biology and shark science is a big “pay to play” field.

“It’s not a very equitable field. There’s not a lot of access to some of the programs because you have to pay to get experience. So our goal, as Minorities in the Shark Sciences, is to create a more equitable pathway into shark science to make it more accessible to gender minorities of colour.”

In order to do that, Minorities in Shark Sciences has partnered with organizations to create internship programs that are fully financially funded.

“We also have our own workshops that allow women of colour to get experience in shark field research, and that is also completely cost-free for them,” says Jackson. “We’re really excited to get more representation and increase the diversity in shark science.”

Since the workshops began last year, several participants have gone on to continue shark research.

“They’ve gotten a passion, or re-sparked, their passion for shark research. Because their entire lives, they also came up with no one encouraging them to get into shark research, no one relating to them in that field,” says Jackson. “So, finally, they jumped on the opportunity and they are all doing awesome things. We’re really excited for the future.”