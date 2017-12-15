

CTV Atlantic





A man from Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty to driving without due care in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a Nova Scotia RCMP officer in September.

Const. Frank Deschenes had stopped to help two stranded motorists in an SUV change a flat tire when a cargo van plowed into his cruiser and their vehicle in Memramcook, N.B. on Sept. 12.

The 35-year-old officer died at the scene. The two people in the SUV were treated for injuries.

The driver of the cargo van was taken into custody and later released on conditions set by the court.

The guilty plea was given to the court Friday by the lawyer representing Vasiliy Meshko. A second charge of failing to move over was withdrawn by the Crown.

The judge has scheduled sentencing for Dec. 22.