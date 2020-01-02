HALIFAX -- The American man wanted in connection with a homicide in Texas, and who was arrested in Halifax earlier this week, refused to participate in a review of his case on Thursday.

Derek Whisenand had a 48-hour detention review with the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

Officials say that even though the 28-year-old Whisenand refused to participate, the board's rules dictated that it went ahead anyway.

Whisenand's detention was extended until next week, when he'll have another review.

He will also have an admissibility hearing. The allegation is that he is inadmissible to Canada on the grounds of serious criminality outside of Canada.

Whisenand illegally crossed into Canada near Haskett, Man., this past summer. He was initially arrested after reports he was allegedly shoplifting at a store in the Bayers Lake Business Park on Monday.

That's when officers discovered Whisenand was wanted on a Canada-wide immigration warrant for homicide in Texas.

The Canadian Border Services Agency is holding him at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth.