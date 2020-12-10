HALIFAX -- A 46-year-old man is facing three charges after two explosions rocked the Town of Amherst earlier this week.

Police arrested Brian Stephen MacDonald on Wednesday. The Amherst, N.S., man is facing charges of making an explosive device, placing or throwing an explosive substance with the intent to destroy or damage property, and detonating an improvised explosive device with the intent to cause an explosion.

The charges come after two explosive devices were detonated and a third device was found in the town earlier this week.

The first explosion was reported to Amherst police shortly after 10 p.m. Monday. Callers told police they had heard a loud blast, which shook the town.

Police responded to the Rupert Street area, where they found debris from a detonated device near the intersection with Agnew Street.

The second explosion was reported in the Agnew Street area around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. Police again found debris from a detonated device at the scene.

While police were investigating Wednesday morning, they found an undetonated explosive device near Rotary Centennial Park. The RCMP’s explosive disposal unit safely detonated the device that morning.

The investigation also led police to search a home on East Victoria Street.

Police said Wednesday that they had arrested one man and were looking for a second “person of interest” in connection with the investigation.

MacDonald he was arraigned in Amherst provincial court on Thursday. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Dec. 15 for a bail hearing.

No injuries or property damage have been reported as a result of the explosions.