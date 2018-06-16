

CTV Atlantic





Amherst RCMP say they have charged a man with drug offences after a vehicle stop on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, June 13, Cumberland County Street Crime Enforcement Unit, assisted by Amherst Police Department conducted a vehicle stop on Kent Dr. in Amherst resulting in the seizure of methamphetamine.

Police say 26-year-old Robert Barry Purdy-Huston of Amherst has been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

He has been released on conditions to return to court on June 25.

The investigation is ongoing.