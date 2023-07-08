Amherst man charged with aggravated assault after Friday stabbing

An Amherst, N.S., man is facing aggravated assault and weapons charges after a stabbing late Friday evening.

In a press release, the Amherst Police Department says officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the downtown area.

Upon arrival, police learned an assault with a weapon had taken place and the victim, a 33-year-old man, had been slashed with a knife. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jeremy Andrew Zeltner, 22, has been charged with:

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon

Zeltner was taken into custody ahead of a court appearance on Monday.