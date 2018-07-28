

CTV Atlantic





A 21-year-old Amherst, N.S. man is facing drug and weapon charges after a search of an apartment complex.

Police say on July 26, the Cumberland Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the Amherst Police Department, executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on Willow St. in Amherst, N.S.

The search resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of MDMA, cannabis marijuana, cannabis resin and evidence of drug trafficking.

21-year-old Ezra Sterling Corey of Amherst was arrested and charged with Possession of MDMA, Cannabis Marihuana and Cannabis Resin for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Corey appeared in court on July 27 and was released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on August 27 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.