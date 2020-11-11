HALIFAX -- A 47-year-old Amherst, N.S., man is facing charges following an investigation into drug trafficking.

RCMP obtained a search warrant to search a home on Crescent Ave. in Amherst on Monday.

RCMP say during the search, they seized a large quantity of methamphetamine tablets, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and a small amount of hydromorphine and heroin.

Steven Murray Symchuk, 47, of Amherst was arrested at the residence without incident.

Symchuk is held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court Tuesday to face the following charges.

Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Schedule 1 Heroin

Possession of Schedule 1 Hydromorphine

Fail to Comply with Undertaking X 3

The investigation is ongoing.