ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Amherst officer did not commit a criminal offence in connection with crash: SiRT

    The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo. The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo.
    Share

    Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says there are no grounds to believe a member of the Amherst Police Department committed a criminal offence in connection with a crash last fall.

    SiRT says a man fled from police in a vehicle at a high rate of speed the morning of Oct. 17, 2023.

    An officer was attempting to conduct a routine vehicle stop, according to SiRT’s report.

    The officer followed the vehicle in a marked car with its lights on before SiRT says the speeding vehicle crashed into a house.

    The male driver and a female passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    The report says police found drugs, weapons, firearms, imitation firearms, cash, drug paraphernalia and stolen property in the vehicle.

    The driver was charged with multiple criminal offences.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News