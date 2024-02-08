Amherst officer did not commit a criminal offence in connection with crash: SiRT

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says there are no grounds to believe a member of the Amherst Police Department committed a criminal offence in connection with a crash last fall.

SiRT says a man fled from police in a vehicle at a high rate of speed the morning of Oct. 17, 2023.

An officer was attempting to conduct a routine vehicle stop, according to SiRT’s report.

The officer followed the vehicle in a marked car with its lights on before SiRT says the speeding vehicle crashed into a house.

The male driver and a female passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The report says police found drugs, weapons, firearms, imitation firearms, cash, drug paraphernalia and stolen property in the vehicle.

The driver was charged with multiple criminal offences.

