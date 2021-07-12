HALIFAX -- A 21-year-old man is facing several criminal charges after police investigated a series of incidents that occurred this weekend in Amherst, Nova Scotia.

At 7:15 p.m. on July 9, the Amherst Police Department received a report of a fire alarm pulled in a residential building on Crescent Avenue.

At 6:13 a.m. the next morning, police were called back to the same location where the fire alarm was set off again.

About 45 minutes later, police were contacted by the Amherst Fire Department, which had responded to a fire alarm being set off at Spring Street Academy.

The fire department reported the school’s sprinkler system had been activated, causing significant property damage within the school.

Police investigated and determined that the school had been broken into and items were stolen during the incident.

Police say they apprehended a male suspect shortly afterwards.

Drake John Wright, 21, of no fixed address, has been charged with four counts of mischief, one count of break and enter and one count of theft. He has been remanded and will appear in court at a later date.