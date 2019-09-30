HALIFAX -- The Amherst Police Department has been cleared in the death of a man who died shortly after being released from custody.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) says the 71-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication on June 29 and taken to the Amherst Police Department, where he was issued a summary offence ticket.

SIRT says the man was lodged in cells and set to be released once he sobered up.

However, the man’s condition deteriorated while he was in cells. EHS was contacted and the man was taken to hospital, where it was determined he had suffered a stroke. He died the next day.

SIRT says the medical examiner determined the man died as a result of the stroke and his death was classified as natural.

As a result, SIRT has concluded that no charges should be laid against any officers with the Amherst Police Department.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.