HALIFAX -- Amherst police ticketed three people on Monday for not self-isolating.

The summary offence tickets were issued under the Health Protection Act and allege that the individuals were in violation of the chief medical officer of health's order to self-isolate for 14 days after coming from out of province.

The order requires people to avoid entering any public building, public transportation, or enclosed spaces other than their own residence.

"The investigation revealed the three people crossed the border and were supposed to be in self-isolation, but were found shopping at a local business," Amherst police said in a news release.

Penalties under this section of the Health Protection Act carry a $1,000 fine.