Amherst police investigating discovery of explosive devices after blasts shake town
Police are seen in the Agnew Street area of Amherst, N.S., after an explosive device was found in the area on Dec. 9, 2020. (Suzette Belliveau/CTV Atlantic)
HALIFAX -- Police in Amherst, N.S., are investigating the discovery of three explosive devices -- two of which sent blasts through the town.
The first explosion shook homes in the Rupert Street area on Monday. Police received several calls about a large blast shortly after 10 p.m.
Amherst police responded to the area, along with members of the RCMP’s forensic and explosives disposal units. They found debris from a detonated device on Rupert Street, near the intersection of Agnew Street.
Police returned to the Agnew Street area early Wednesday morning after receiving reports that another device had detonated around 2:40 a.m. Many residents reported being awoken by the blast.
While police were searching the scene, they found a second device near Rotary Park. Police say the RCMP’s explosives disposal unit detonated the device Wednesday morning.
There are no reports of injuries or property damage as a result of the explosions at this time.
Police are investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact the Amherst Police Department at (902) 667-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and quote file number 2020-1785491.