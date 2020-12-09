HALIFAX -- Police in Amherst, N.S., are investigating the discovery of three explosive devices -- two of which sent blasts through the town.

The first explosion shook homes in the Rupert Street area on Monday. Police received several calls about a large blast shortly after 10 p.m.

Amherst police responded to the area, along with members of the RCMP’s forensic and explosives disposal units. They found debris from a detonated device on Rupert Street, near the intersection of Agnew Street.

Police returned to the Agnew Street area early Wednesday morning after receiving reports that another device had detonated around 2:40 a.m. Many residents reported being awoken by the blast.

While police were searching the scene, they found a second device near Rotary Park. Police say the RCMP’s explosives disposal unit detonated the device Wednesday morning.

There are no reports of injuries or property damage as a result of the explosions at this time.

Police are investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact the Amherst Police Department at (902) 667-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and quote file number 2020-1785491.