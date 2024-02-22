Amlamgog First Nation to receive millions from province, but more is needed: chief

The New Brunswick government announced it would give Amlamgog First Nation, also known as Fort Folly First Nation, $4.2 million over five years on Thursday.

The money will go to some of the community’s priorities, like housing, salmon conservation, transitioning to green transportation and entrepreneurship, according to a news release from the provincial government.

“Chief Knockwood and Amlamgog councillors have a clear vision of the short, medium, and long-term development and sustainability goals for their community, and we are pleased to support them in their efforts,” writes Indigenous Affairs Minister, Mike Holland, in the release.

Fort Folly Chief, Rebecca Knockwood, says the agreement will help the community address some of its priorities, but the community needs more for areas like economic development.

“We look forward to having these discussions with the provincial government immediately,” says Knockwood in the release.

