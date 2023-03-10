An eye for the job: Maritime cinematographer gets national recognition

A Maritime cinematographer is being recognized by the Canadian Screen Awards for his work in television.

“My job title is director of photography, but I like to brand myself just a guy with a camera,” says Tim Mombourquette of Halifax.

“I’m thinking about lighting and where the people are and what they’re doing and how a camera can help tell the story beyond the words that they’re saying on the screen, essentially.”

People may recognize Mombourquette’s work on the Bell Fibe TV1 comedy series “Vollies” starring fellow Maritimer Jonathan Torrens.

He also does cinematography work outside of TV.

“A lot of what I do is filming commercials and corporate videos, music videos, short films,” Mombourquette says.

He adds that his role is just one piece of the pie.

“There are so many interviews in the world and media outlets that interview actors, and for every actor there’s probably five or 10 behind the scenes making the thing work.”

It's a job Mombourquette says he enjoys.

“I love the places it takes me and the people I meet.”

And his talent is earning him recognition both at a home and on the national stage.

“A music video for a friend of mine named Braden Lam is up for an East Coast Music Award,” says Mombourquette.

The music video for “don't let go (Chapter 1 of 2)” has been nominated for the ECMA’s TD Fans' Choice Video of the Year.

The awards will be handed out in Halifax during East Coast Music Award week, which begins May 3.

Mombourquette is also nominated for a prestigious Canadian Screen Award for his work on an episode of “Vollies.”

“I’m very grateful,” he says. “But I can’t quite compute it yet for sure, it’s weird, that’s the word I keep coming back to, but I’m very grateful.”

The 11th annual Canadian Screen Awards take place in Toronto on April 16, which Mombourquette says he is “really looking forward to.”

“And celebrating with my friends who are going to be there as well and seeing everyone else walk across the stage -- Ryan Reynolds and Catherine O’Hara -- and it’s gonna be crazy, it’s gonna be great.”