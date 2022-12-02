'An inspiring group of athletes': 2022 Para Hockey Cup comes to Nova Scotia

The 2022 Para Hockey Cup is taking place this week in Bridgewater, N.S.

The best sledge hockey players in the world will be battling for a gold medal on Maritime ice.

According to Canada’s head coach, Russ Harrington, this is more than just a championship tournament.

“It’s an inspiring group of athletes to be around,” said Harrington. “By that, I mean the entire community of para hockey.”

The sport features players who adapted their path in life and in sports.

“Whether it was from birth or later in life, we have all had to navigate life and try to create something of it,” said Canada captain Tyler McGregor. “This sport has given us the opportunity to do so.”

In 1999, Paul Rosen had his leg amputated following a post-operative knee infection. Within two years, he earned a spot on the Canadian national para team.

“The greatest thrill of my life,” said Rosen. “Putting the Canadian jersey on was the greatest thrill.”

On Saturday, Canada will play the USA in the gold medal game before an expected sellout crowd in Bridgewater.

The Para Hockey Cup was also held in the area in 2016.

“The legacy of that tournament started a para program here in Bridgewater,” said McGregor. “Just to come back six years later and see the growth of the program is great.”

Former IWK Children’s Miracle Network Champion Jiesheng Boutilier was introduced to para hockey several years ago. He will drop the puck before Saturday’s Canada-USA game.

“I like playing it a lot,” said Boutilier. “It’s fun and I look forward to doing it every weekend.”

McGregor said para hockey is growing because when people see it, they are often highly entertained.

“It’s a physical challenge,” said McGregor. “What you also will see is an incredible human challenge of coordination of mechanics.”

Canada and the USA will battle for para hockey gold on Maritime home ice Saturday at 5 p.m.