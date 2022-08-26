Anesthesia shortage affecting epidurals on Prince Edward Island

Health officials on Prince Edward Island are warning of limited epidural services for pregnant patients over the course of the next week.

In a press release issued Friday, Health PEI advised the public that epidural services may be impacted by limited anesthesia coverage at Prince County Hospital (PCH) in Summerside, P.E.I. The health authority says the impact on services could extend until Sept. 2. During this period, epidurals may not be available between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.

“I want to reassure any of our expecting families that, while an epidural may not be available, PCH does offer a variety of other pain management options during those hours that are safe and effective,” said Dr. Hani Farag, the head of obstetrics and gynecology at the PCH, in the release. “If you have questions about these options, please discuss them with your pregnancy care provider.”

According to Health PEI, the reduction in anesthesia coverage is not related to the ongoing nationwide epidural supply issue.