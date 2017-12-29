

While the temperatures over the last few days have been unpleasant for humans, animal experts say it can have a major impact on your pets.

The Saint John's SPCA says dogs and cats are at risk of hypothermia and frost bite if they're outside for too long.

“Sometimes people think that a dog with a big coat, they're probably warm. But the vets have told us that it really has to do with the amount of body fat they have,” says Joan Richardson, manager of the Saint John SPCA. “You could have a very fluffy dog but if it doesn't have a lot of body fat, perhaps maybe it's a bit underweight, it can get cold easily."

Richardson recommends keeping cats indoors and decreasing your dog’s walk to fifteen minutes maximum. She says to watch your dog for signs if they’re too cold and check their paws for ice and salt.

"You can use a little drop of Vaseline and put it on their pads before they go out," says Richardson.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.