Annapolis County man airlifted to hospital after ATV crash
A LifeFlight helicopter is seen in this undated file photo.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 7:59AM ADT
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after his ATV crashed in Port Royal, N.S.
The RCMP responded to the collision on Hollow Mountain Road around 12:18 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the driver of the ATV was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The 35-year-old man is from Annapolis County.
The crash is under investigation.