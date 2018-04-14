

CTV Atlantic





The search continues for a missing 67-year-old man, after his boat was found abandoned in Nova Scotia's Annapolis County.

On April 13 at 6:59 p.m., Annapolis County and Kings District RCMP received a call from a concerned citizen who reported seeing an abandoned boat in the water at Cloud Lake, located south-east of Torbrook, N.S.

After a preliminary investigation, RCMP determined the boat belongs to 67-year-old Burpee Leslie Banks. Banks is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, and 170 lbs, with green eyes and black and grey hair.

A search of the lake and surrounding areas began overnight and RCMP is being assisted by Nictaux, Kingston and Middleton Fire Departments, Annapolis Ground Search and Rescue, and Valley Ground Search and Rescue teams. Additional Ground Search and Rescue teams will be attending the area Satruday morning.

RCMP would like to speak with anyone who was travelling on Fire Lane, in the Cloud Lake area, or boating on Cloud Lake on Friday, April 13, 2018