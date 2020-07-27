A 29-year old from Centreville, N.S., was taken to hospital after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in Nova Scotia's Kings County.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the single-vehicle motorcycle collision happened just after 8 a.m.

They say the driver lost control of the bike and went off the road into a nearby field off Church Street in Port Williams.

RCMP, Port Williams firefighters, and EHS paramedics responded to the scene.

Police say the driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.