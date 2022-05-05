Announcement about Halifax, Moncton bid for World Junior Hockey Championship expected today

It appears the World Junior Hockey Championship is returning to the Maritimes.

CTV News has learned an announcement by Hockey Canada is expected later today.

TSN’s Darren Dreger also tweeted that an announcement confirming Halifax and Moncton as the championship's host cities is soon expected.

Expect n official announcement early this afternoon confirming Halifax/Moncton have been awarded the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 5, 2022

CTV News first reported the joint bid from the Maritime region's two largest cities back in March.

The 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship will begin on Boxing Day and last into January of 2023.

There is still no information on how the games will be split up between the Scotiabank and Avenir Centres in Halifax and Moncton.

The event was scheduled to be played in Russia, but the IIHF moved it because of the war in Ukraine.

Halifax and Sydney previously hosted the World Junior Hockey Championship in 2003.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.